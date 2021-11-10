The Epic Games Store is characterized by offering free games to its users every week. YES well, from last week until tomorrow at 17:00 (Spanish time), we can free download Aven Colony for PC. From that time on we can Download an Epic Pack for Rogue Company Season 4, which will be available in the company of a big surprise. A few hours ago a new free game has arrived on the Epic Games Store that will be available until Thursday of next week.

Something very strange has just happened, since a new free game has arrived by surprise on the Epic Games Store, which in this case is’Tina Chiquitina assaults the dragon’s dungeon: a unique adventure‘, a Borderlands 2 DLC that has been turned into a completely standalone game.

List of FREE Games on Epic Game Store – Updated 2021

A new free game comes to the Epic Games Store by surprise: Tina Chiquitina assaults the dragon’s dungeon: a unique adventure

Play Tina Chiquitina storms the dragon’s dungeon and put his full sequel, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, on your wish list! Smash skeletons, defeat dragons and battle giant golems as Tina Chiquitina storms the dragon’s dungeon – a unique adventure. Enjoy the acclaimed 2013 adventure that kicked off this indie campaign loaded with fantasy, fun, and tons of magical loot!

The queen has been captured and her kingdom is in danger, only you and your friends have a chance to restore peace to these strange and enchanted lands. Fight your way through treacherous forests, eerie crypts and fearsome fortresses, but beware: your adventure could change in an instant according to Tina’s chaotic designs. Jump into this epic board comedy and prepare for the most fantastic battles of your life!