The Epic Games store continues to wish us a merry Christmas and New Year by giving away new games. For a few minutes he has been a new free game available on the Epic Games Store, and apparently the leak that arrived in the middle of this month will continue to be fulfilled one by one.

The game in question it’s about control, the latest title from Remedy Enternainment, creators of Alan Wake and Quantum Break. The title enjoyed a real success with both specialized critics and players, settling in an average score of 84 in Metacritic.

Control has been played by 10 million players, and its sequel is in early development stages.

As in the previous cases, the title will be available for the next 24 hours (so we recommend that you hurry to claim it) and you can access it from this link.

