An ideal channel to take new Healthy habits in our diet or follow programs such as “Fresh cuisine” or “Get active” that give us new ideas so that we don’t always cook the same thing and maintain an exercise routine that is beneficial to our health. Among other outstanding programs is also “The secret of his age.” In short, very varied content with which to start taking care of ourselves a little more.

The recent arrival of the thematic channel Médicos TV to Tivify reinforces the streaming service’s commitment to offering a variety of content to its users. Both those who have a paid subscription and those who are registered in the free version, will be able to enjoy programs dedicated to health, food, medical documentaries and online physiotherapy sessions among other content on the new Doctors TV channel.

All DTT channels on Tivify

In addition to thematic channels such as Doctors TV, with Tivify we also have access to all DTT channels in streaming for free. In this sense, with the Free plan From Tivify we can access more than 80 national, regional and international channels. The platform also allows us to record up to 60 hours of content to be able to view it when it suits us best for 30 days. In its free version, we can link up to 3 devices and perform 1 simultaneous viewing.

On the other hand, the platform has recently launched Tivify Premium, a paid plan that allows up to 2 simultaneous views, link 5 devices and more hours of recording and days of availability than the Free or Plus plans. In addition, this plan adds a selection of eleven channels Premium among which are AXN, AXN White, TNT or Mezzo for 7.99 euros per month.

Tivify has an application on televisions with Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung, LG and Fire TV. It is also compatible with mobiles and tablets (iOS, Android and Huawei) and its use is recommended preferably with the Google Chrome browser. In addition, Tivify allows us to continue enjoying all its contents when we are traveling through any country of the European Economic Community or the United Kingdom. Tivify is free and we only have to register to start accessing more than 80 free channels and to be able to record our favorite contents from the first moment.