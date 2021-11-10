A new Fight Night game would already be in development

EA is responsible for several series related to the world of sports. From FIFA, through the NFL, to the UFC. However, there is one property that for 10 years has remained silent, and it is Fight Night, which focuses on boxing. While there is no official information at the moment, a report indicates that a new installment of this franchise would already be in development.

According to an email sent to EA Canada workers, which was shared by VGC, a new installment of Fight Night is already in development. However, the studio is focused on the next EA Sports UFC title, so production of the boxing game is on hiatus for the time being. This was what was commented on the matter:

“We are very excited about UFC 5 and… we want to remove the divided approach that various members of our leadership team have had in the past so that we can focus solely on delivering a high-quality UFC 5.”

EA Canada has indicated that this decision is due to the competitive market in this section, and want their creative managers to be focused on only one project at a time. For years fans and boxing fans have been demanding a new Fight Night game. This series is generally well received, so a future installment is sure to be to the liking of many players.

In related matters, FIFA does not want EA to be the only one “exploiting” this name. Similarly, EA shares plummeted after the possible change with FIFA.

Editor’s Note:

Although innovation in EA Sports games is almost nil today, these works are always of great quality, and are adored by sports fans. Having a new Fight Night will surely be to the liking of more than one, and considering that the last title came out in 2011, we will surely see many innovations.

Via VGC