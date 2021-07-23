Space Jam: A Newby Malcolm D. Lee became a box office hit. He even managed to dethrone Black widow of Marvel in theaters. This is a triumph of considerable importance.

Also, the sequel to Space jam he ran the risk of trying to repeat the success of the original. Get a movie mix of live action and animation, in addition to sports idols, will be successful. He did this by replicating the highest points of the original and taking them to a new dimension. The return of the Warner characters to an increasingly vast and chaotic universe of references, revived the central concept of the original.

Nevertheless, the movie was a disappointment for much of the specialized criticism. Mainly for the faithful audience that returned to theaters with a singular fidelity starring among others, by star michael jordan. The reason? Space Jam: A New Era Although it used the same tricks and humorous strokes of the original, it seems to have exceeded the essentials.

Although the premise is the same, there is something contrived and potentially confusing about the way Warner developed the new plot. In 1996, Joe Pytka’s film became a generational hit that exceeded the most optimistic expectations.

The simple exercise of combining cartoons with the most beloved stars of North American basketball had an ingenious result

What seemed like a bold, unpretentious experiment turned out to be the film that created a style of its own. There was something innocent about the way Pytka mixed the beloved Looney Tunes with a team of sports stars. The result was satisfactory for all tastes and managed to gain its own identity despite the possibility that the multiplicity of references were counterproductive.

However, the movie had something going for it: the originality. So that Space Jam: A New erhe had a strange commitment to keeping the original spirit alive. Plus, add a fast-paced tour of modern mythologies and enjoy the new freedom of showing new angles of a familiar story.

Not only did it fail, but the result appears to be a contrived and unpleasant one that had almost unanimous negative reviews. The kindest ones insist that the movie is a “bad copy” of the original. The most aggressive, that the excess of references ended up destroying the dynamics of jokes and good humor of its predecessor. Where did the movie fail? Rather, one might wonder what was the mistake in a delicate balance that he seems unable to sustain on this occasion.

A fall to disaster

The surprising thing about the criticism it has received Space Jam: A New Era it is the fact that they all point to the fact that the problem is the breakdown of something fundamental.

The first film surprised and conquered a good part of the audience with its absurd and innocent humor. The second, following the usual Hollywood trend of doubling down on sequels, is louder, more expensive and longer than the original. Increasing the Warner universe to impossible levels has apparently created a version of the harmless Space jam more related to corporate success. And strangely enough, therein lies its failure.

Because what in ’96 was a masterful and unexpectedly brilliant play of references of all kinds, in 2021 is a game loaded with traps. After referential films like the saga Shrek and Rompe duology Ralph, the sequel to Space jam it tastes like little.

And not because of his lack of messages and jokes, but precisely because of the exaggerated way he uses them. Space Jam: A New it was he went to the limit to create an experience in which Warner became the center of the plot. As long as to bring all kinds of faces, voices, winks but without the tension or the wit to be fun.

Most puzzling: the movie lacks humor. Or at least not the trivial, hilarious and excessive humor of its first part. The film is a blatant and unlimited promotion of Warner Bros. intellectual property. The trick of including characters, references and nostalgia, could work with a stronger plot. Or at least, with the possibility that it is sustained on a type of intellectual game that can include the public.

As it happened in Ready Player One, the excessive use of reference material diluted the film in an inconsistent mixture of nostalgia. Beyond that, Space Jam: A New Era it is also a blatant form of self-promotion with no real sustenance. If the original film had been a prank that resulted in a consistent product, its sequel betrays its essence.

‘Space Jam: a new era’, nothing to contribute to a broader idea

Critics also commented that unlike the dazzling, charming and lovable Michael Jordan from the original, NBA legend LeBron James has a lackluster pace. In fact, the team between Looney Tunes and sports celebrities is just an excuse for something more bulky.

Criticism seems to put its finger on the sensitive spot of this monumental failure. “As LeBron recruits his team, Warner Bros. makes us watch a long HBO Max ad, Mad Max, Austin Powers, Rick and Morty, Batman, Harry Potter, or Casablanca. A way to show off the studio’s extensive catalog. It’s one of director Malcolm D. Lee’s many strategies to avoid developing characters or having funny scenes. “

In the much loved Wreck-It Ralph the combination makes you laugh at its teasing intent. But Space Jam: A New Era takes things very seriously. In the end, with its 32% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and a 3.7 / 10 rating on IMDb, the film is a critical failure. But also, a lesson. Sometimes demonstrating power in Hollywood can be a way to break up a delicate dialogue with the public. As appears to have been the case with Space Jam: A New Era.