Disney has decided to dispense with the services of Emilio Estevez for the second season of ‘We are the best: A new era’ by not having received guarantees from the actor’s team that he would comply with the mandatory vaccination policy who had adopted the Disney + series – and many other studio productions as well. Specifically, all actors and team members who come into direct contact with them must be vaccinated according to the new protocols.

You will have to adjust the scripts

The company and the interpreter had been queasy for some time, but Disney has grown tired of waiting due to the fact that production of the second season is scheduled to start in early 2022. That will mean that adjustments will have to be made in the scripts of the new episodes to leave out from the series to the character of Gordon Bombay.

From Deadline they also clarify that sources close to Estévez have dropped that there could also be creative differences behind this decision, but without specifying anything about it. It may also just be that that was used as an excuse for not reducing it all to the vaccine issue.

It is a shame that ‘We are the best: A new era’ is left without Estévez, since his character functioned as a great common thread between the series and the original films. We will see how they handle their departure, but I hope that he does not suffer, since the first season was a pleasant surprise and I was looking forward to the second.