A new Dragon Ball game has been announced

Completely unexpectedly, Bandai Namco has confirmed that a new Dragon Ball game is already in development by the studio known as Dimps, and will hit consoles and PC sometime in 2022. Known as Dragon Ball: The Breakers, this will not be a fight focused experience, but an asymmetric multiplayer, similar to Predator: Hunting Grounds or Dead by daylight.

On this occasion, seven players will take the role of various classic characters, such as Bulma and Oolong, who do not have powers, and have to use various items. with the aim of escaping from Freeza, Cell or Buu, who will also be controlled by someone else.

Yes OK Dragon Ball: The Breakers will arrive until 2022 for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles, a closed beta will take place in the coming months. Although there are no more details about it at the moment, this seems to be a very interesting project.

In related topics, Dragon ball fighterz and Xenoverse 2 they have already exceeded eight million units sold. Similarly, Bardock returned to the manga of Dragon ball super.

Editor’s Note:

This project looks quite interesting. Not only does it show that Dragon Ball can be more than fighting games, but it takes a genre not so common today, and adds the unique touch to the classic anime villains, something that goes perfectly. Let’s just hope the execution is correct.

Via: Bandai Namco