While we wait for Microsoft to reveal the new games for Xbox Game Pass during the second half of this month of December, different developers continue to confirm new games that will reach Xbox Game Pass at launch. The Anacrusis or A Memoir Blue, are several examples, among other games that will arrive day one at the successful service of Redmond. But now, to keep growing the list, a new Devolver Digital game has already been confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch.

This time we talk about Trek to Yomi, a black and white samurai game set in feudal Japan, of which we could already see a small preview at E3 2019. Although, several hours ago, it was announced along with a new advance that Trek to Yomi is coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X | S on sometime in 2022.

4 new games announced for Xbox Game Pass PC that will be available at launch

Trek to Yomi is another incentive for players to sign up for Xbox Game Pass when it launches over the next year, which will be littered with many other great games, such as STALKER 2 or Starfield, among others. Now, it remains to be seen if Trek to Yomi will live up to expectations, fans will find out when it launches for multiple platforms throughout 2022.

As a promise to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki vowed to protect his city and the people he loved against all threats. Faced with tragedy and forced to duty, the lone samurai must travel beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his way forward.