It is estimated that the number of companies dedicated to cryptoeconomics in Spain is around 140 companies. In this context, the birth of Oubita, a platform specialized in cryptocurrency services, was announced. This was reported to Cointelegraph en Español, through a statement, where they also stated that the company has its own international operating license.

Sergio Gualix, founder and CEO of Oubita, said: “Oubita was born as a platform in Spain specialized in cryptocurrency services with its own license, accompanying -within a regulatory framework- both individuals, companies or institutional users who want to invest in digital assets, thus contributing to the strengthening of a new, more democratic socio-economic model ”.

In the statement they detailed that the company holds the Estonian virtual currency service provider license.

Oubita offers various services, such as:

In addition, from Oubita they clarified that the company protects digital assets with an insurance policy in case of:

• Hacking of third parties and kidnapping, copying or theft of private keys

• Internal theft committed by own employee or executive

• If keys are lost

It may interest you: