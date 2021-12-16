In the last year, we have seen a multitude of ephemeral channels reach the Movistar television platform , like that of the Oscars, VHS, Tolkien or Fest , which offer a multitude of content, including many new ones that have subsequently become available on demand on the operator’s television.

Movistar Vacations will be the new channel that will be available for all Movistar + users . The channel will occupy dial 28, which just left the pop-up channel of La Casa de Papel that the company launched to promote the launch of the second part of the last season of the series on Netflix.

In the past, Movistar has included channels related to the Christmas when these dates are approaching. At this time, channels such as Movistar Vacation Cinema or Movistar Christmas Disney. Now, Movistar Vacations will have a similar theme, aimed at offering movies and content related to Christmas. Among these films we will find animation titles and classics that are usually seen at Christmas, with romantic movies, comedies and much more.

Available between December 22 and January 9

The channel will be available from December 22 to January 9. All content that will be seen on the channel will be available on demand. The channel will also be available to satellite users, although only in SD quality just as they have been occupied with the same frequency in the previous months. The space available on the satellite is very limited, and it is difficult to add new HD channels.

These channels allow Movistar to bring new content to users, so that they can easily discover it on the platform to watch it live, or instead save it to view it later on demand. Movistar have a wide selection of selected films, and many of them are perfect to see at Christmas.

Movistar also has several promotions available for Christmas. In fiber, the 300 Mbps rate is still available for 14.50 euros for three months. On mobile, we can get an additional unlimited line for free if we have Fusion, Conecta Max, or a main mobile line with more than 30 GB.