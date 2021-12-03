A few days ago it was made public that it is estimated that so far in 2021 investors have lost 12,000 million dollars at the hands of criminals who target the so-called “decentralized finance” platforms (or DeFi for its acronym in English) . Last night another case of these attacks was known: someone has stolen 120 million dollars on the BadgerDAO platform.

Someone has emptied funds from multiple cryptocurrency wallets connected to the decentralized financial platform BadgerDAO. Blockchain data analytics and security firm Peckshield, which is collaborating with Badger in the heist investigation, estimates that the various tokens stolen in the attack are worth $ 120 million.

BadgerDAO team members have told users that they believe that the problem came from someone who inserted a malicious script into the user interface of the Badger.com website. For users who interacted with the site when the script was active, the script would intercept Web3 transactions and insert a request to transfer the victim’s tokens to another address chosen by the attacker.

The investigation continues. Badger has retained data forensics experts Chainalysis to explore the full scale of the incident & authorities in both the US & Canada have been informed & Badger is cooperating fully with external investigations as well as proceeding with its own. – ₿adgerDAO 🦡 (@BadgerDAO) December 2, 2021

Some of the affected users have commented on networks that by claiming rewards from the performance of their assets realized their wallet providers were requesting additional permissions.

Contracts are now paused





Decentralized financial systems (or DeFi) are based on blockchain technology to allow cryptocurrency owners to carry out common financial operations even outside of traditional financial scenarios. BadgerDAO has a protocol that allows people who have Bitcoin to “pass” their cryptocurrency to the Ethereum platform through its token.

Right now, because of this attack that has been discovered, the platform keeps smart contracts paused to prevent more fraudulent cash withdrawals, according to a post from a few hours ago on Badger’s official Twitter profile.

Badger DAO was born in September 2020, designed to use tokenized Bitcoin (WBTC or renBTC) as a productive collateral asset within Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem. In this way, holders of these tokens could borrow using their tokenized BTC as collateral.