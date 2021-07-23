The Apple Watch is the definitive tool to improve our health. It offers us a multitude of sensors that, together with Apple software, allow to collect key parameters of our body. Data that, once we are aware of them, help us lead a healthier lifestyle in general.

For Apple, this is a critical aspect of the device. Beyond helping to organize ourselves in our day to day, the Apple Watch also allows us to have a healthier life. And that is precisely what they seek to reflect in their campaigns. A more active life, but just as efficient, thanks to the Apple Watch.

Recently, Apple has launched a new promotion of its Apple Watch. In the piece, called Hello Sunshine, the versatility of the watch is presented to follow our activity. Thanks to its resistance to water, you can accompany us at all times, either to do our daily training, or to enjoy a few lengths in a lake.

The Workout app on the Apple Watch is able to record a multitude of different types of workouts, so that we will always have accurate information about each of them. Thus, everything will count in its proper measure to complete our rings. And, of course, also to compete against our friends and family.

Another of the “cameos” in the ad is from Apple Fitness +, Apple’s training service. Perfectly synchronized with our watch, it combines the best music from Apple Music with professionally designed workouts. Although the downside is that it is not yet available outside of English-speaking countries.

Likewise, the announcement makes it clear. The Apple Watch is the best sports partner, and to improve our health. By knowing each other better, we learn to make better decisions. And thanks to the sensors of our watch, we will have all the necessary information to do so.