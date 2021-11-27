Just the desired target

The platform also automatically adjusts bids to help customers get the most value from their advertising budget, as well as providing specific bids for different marketing campaigns.

It also employs big data analytics to conduct multi-dimensional segmentation, which helps impact target users while increasing your conversion rate.

HUAWEI Ads arrives in Latin America HUAWEI Ads Attendees to the presentation of HUAWEI Ads. Luis Olivares HUAWEI Ads HUAWEI Latin America team. Luis Olivares HUAWEI Ads Diana Tlapale, Director of Key Accounts for HUAWEI Ads in Latin America. Luis Olivares HUAWEI Ads John Zhao, CEO of HUAWEI’s Cloud Service in Latin America. Luis Olivares HUAWEI Ads HUAWEI Ads management team. Luis Olivares

In this sense, Diana Tlapale, director of key accounts for HUAWEI Ads, in Latin America, emphasized that advertising through the platform provides a single window for companies in the region to achieve their commercial goals.

“We want to remind all clients and agencies that we have different types of monetization across our entire HUAWEI Mobile Services ecosystem and especially through HUAWEI Ads. So look to our executives so they can tell you more details and we can achieve goals together with campaigns focused on high performance ”, he concluded.

Contact email: huaweiadslatam@huawei.com

If you missed the conference, you can watch the replay here: youtu.be/9yU5kUDJXXs