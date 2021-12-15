We are in a wonderful time to enjoy audiovisual entertainment. Thanks to the huge popularity of video games, today there are productions that would have been impossible in the past, such as Monster Hunter or Castlevania.

This time it’s the turn of one of Capcom’s most famous characters. The mythical Mega Man will have his own live action adaptation, from the hand of Netflix. If we go to the website of the production company Supermarché, we can see that it indicates that a film is in progress:

“Henry, Rel and their in-house producer Orlee-Rose Strauss maintain an active development roster. (…) An adaptation of Capcom’s Mega Man that they wrote and are directing.”

It is clear that the project sought to keep secret, because if we go to WayBackMachine (the website that allows us to visit previous versions of other pages), we find that yesterday the words “Netflix” and “Chernin Entertainment” featured in the text.

As if that were not enough, several sources close to the development of the project have confirmed to IGN that A Mega Man movie is in a very early state of production.. Once again, both Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman confirmed to the outlet last year that the film was moving forward. What is more than clear is that Capcom has not forgotten the character at all.