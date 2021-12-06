A group of pilgrims that left Xochimilco were run over by a driver, presumably drunk, in Calzada de Tlalpan, in the El Centinela neighborhood, Coyoacán. They report that 12 people were injured.

The CDMX government explained that the pilgrims were traveling by bicycle and others were running towards the Basilica of Guadalupe, when the motorist ran them over, so personnel from the Rescue and Medical Emergency Squad transferred the injured.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Citizen Security Secretariat managed to capture two alleged perpetrators, who were transferred to the Public Ministry in Coyoacán as detainees.

Today a drunken motorist ran over pilgrims from Xochimilco on their way to the Basilica. Those responsible are already detained, there are 12 injured. I attended the place, I ask the prosecution to apply the full rigor of the law. We are serving victims and families. pic.twitter.com/hGawZw1ZZG – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) December 5, 2021

Therefore, the Ministry of Mobility, together with the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ), began contacting the families of the affected people to provide them with all the necessary support.

“In the same way and in accordance with what was requested to the FGJ by the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, we will provide all the necessary elements so that this instance of justice can apply all the rigor of the law to those who are responsible,” they say in a statement. the unit headed by Andrés Lajous.

From @LaSEMOVI we are working with C5 and the @FiscaliaCDMX, in accompaniment of the very unfortunate fact of traffic that involved cyclists this morning. We get in touch with relatives, and we will be informing. – Andrés Lajous (@andreslajous) December 5, 2021

