If there is an operator who has us used to launch periodically very aggressive customer acquisition promotions, is undoubtedly Adamo. We saw it in the back to school campaign, we have checked it again on Black Friday and now it shows us again with its proposal for Christmas.

With the new Adamo offer for the month of December, if we contract a fiber optic bundle with a mobile line with 25 or 100 GB, we can choose between a great discount during the first four months or the gift of an OPPO A15. Of course, with a stay of one year.

And in addition, an additional 25 GB as a gift

During Black Friday, Adamo proposed us to contract 1,000 Mbps Fiber for 1 euro a month during the first quarter. Now, with Christmas just around the corner, the operator specialized in providing fiber optics to rural areas has launched another very attractive promotion.

All those who hire before January 10, 2022 (included) the Fiber Fast pack! 1,000 Mbps + a mobile line with unlimited calls and 25 GB, they will receive an additional 25 GB as a gift forever and they will be able to choose one of the two Christmas gifts:

An OPPO A15, valued at 140 euros , free.

A 77% discount on the fee during the first four months, so that, instead of paying 44 euros, they will have to pay 10 euros per month in that period. That monthly discount of 34 euros represents a total saving of 136 euros.

If you opt for the Fiber Fast! 1,000 Mbps + a mobile line with unlimited calls and 100 GB, you cannot take the additional 25 GB, but you do have the OPPO A15 as a gift or the discount of 34 euros per month on the invoice. In the latter case, during the first four months, instead of 54 euros, you will pay 20 euros per month, achieving, again, a total saving of 136 euros.

The promotion also applies to the same packages with a fixed line and, in all cases, has been associated with a 12-month stay. In the event that the client requests the cancellation of the service and unsubscribes before 12 months have elapsed, they will have a charge of the proportional part of 163.35 euros for permanence. The activation fee is 12.10 euros and includes the installation of the router.

