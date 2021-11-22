Nobody can explain how the best preserved Apple I, and the most valuable and rare version, has been sold for the lowest price at auction.

We live in a strange world where millions are paid for an NFT of a stupid meme, and a computer that is living history of computing, it only reaches the $ 500,000 in an auction.

In early November, one of the Apple I best preserved, in perfect working order, was auctioned at the auction house John Moran Auctioneers.

The Apple I was Apple’s first computer, created by hand in 1977 by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in a garage. They were only made 200 units.

Some 175 units sold for $ 666.66 (Wozniak liked repeating numbers) directly to order. A total of 50 of those units they went to the ByteShop store from Mountain View, California.

Legend has it that Jobs and Wozniak did not have time to manufacture the computers within the deadline, because they assembled them one by one, so Steve Jobs managed to convince the owner of the store to create your own cases and sell the keyboard, monitor and more as external peripherals, to win more money.

The computer you see in the photos is considered the model deluxe, with a Koa wood carcass, a tree that only occurs in Hawaii. Also has the original Panasonic monitor that added the store.

MacBook laptops are synonymous with quality. If you are thinking of buying one, you should know the different options that exist and what to take into account.

It is calculated that There are only 80 Apple I computers left in the world. Only 6 have the Koa wood carcass, and only 3 are kept in private hands.

It’s one of the Apple I best preserved, in perfect working order and with the original casing, keyboard, and monitor.

And despite this, the auction only reached $ 500,000. By comparison, the higher-priced Apple I sold for $ 905,000 in 2014. For this model with a lower case, 736,000 euros were paid in 2020. On three other occasions, it exceeded $ 600,000.

Experts do not explain why this unit has not exceeded $ 500,000.

How is it possible that less and less are being paid for historical jewels that are key pieces in computing and technology, and instead millions are being paid for an NFT of a meme?