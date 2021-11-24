Good skirts have as many lives as a cat. You just have to look for different combinations. As soon as I saw this H&M skirt I thought how versatile it could be. From a look from a winter street to a more formal cocktail. The long midi, its fall with flight and its satin fabric gives to seek to vary on the same basis. Are you looking to find the perfect style?





Satin in the office

Wear satin in a look working? Yes, if you know how to balance it.

Satin wrap skirt with laces

Oversized checked blazer

CLARKS Orinoco II Loafer 23514 Moccasins in Size 39 in Color Black

Special occasions

White satin is pure luxury and will make you the queen of the party.

Shiny satin top with halter neckline

Topshop rhinestone sandals in black

AvoDovA Rhinestones Hairpin, 8 Pc Shiny Women’s Hair Clips, Rhinestone Hair Clips, Crystal Hair Clips for Women’s Gift, Silver

The perfect spring outfit

Combine this skirt in a look halftime for day to day will be your passion.

Cap by Nike Heritage 86

