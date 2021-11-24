Good skirts have as many lives as a cat. You just have to look for different combinations. As soon as I saw this H&M skirt I thought how versatile it could be. From a look from a winter street to a more formal cocktail. The long midi, its fall with flight and its satin fabric gives to seek to vary on the same basis. Are you looking to find the perfect style?


Index hide
1 Satin in the office
2 Special occasions
3 The perfect spring outfit

Satin in the office

Wear satin in a look working? Yes, if you know how to balance it.

Looks With Satin Midi Skirt

Satin wrap skirt with laces

Satin wrap skirt with laces

White male shirt

Oversized checked blazer

Oversized checked blazer

CLARKS Orinoco II Loafer 23514 Moccasins in Size 39 in Color Black

CLARKS Orinoco II Loafer 23514 Moccasins in Size 39 in Color Black

Special occasions

White satin is pure luxury and will make you the queen of the party.

Looks With Satin Midi Skirt

Satin wrap skirt with laces

Satin wrap skirt with laces

Shiny satin top with halter neckline

Shiny satin top with halter neckline

Topshop rhinestone sandals in black

Topshop rhinestone sandals in black

AvoDovA Rhinestones Hairpin, 8 Pc Shiny Women's Hair Clips, Rhinestone Hair Clips, Crystal Hair Clips for Women's Gift, Silver

AvoDovA Rhinestones Hairpin, 8 Pc Shiny Women’s Hair Clips, Rhinestone Hair Clips, Crystal Hair Clips for Women’s Gift, Silver

The perfect spring outfit

Combine this skirt in a look halftime for day to day will be your passion.

Pieces Dress

Satin wrap skirt with laces

Satin wrap skirt with laces

H&M knit vest

Adidas Falcon Trainers

Cap by Nike Heritage 86

Cap by Nike Heritage 86

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Read:  Seven Parfois bags that are an all-rounder for office days and also cost less than 30 euros

Photos | H&M, Springfield, Bershka, Amazon, Asos, Adidas, Nike.