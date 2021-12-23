Go ahead that in Direct to the Palate we are little supporters of children’s menus. Except for some foods that are better not to give to children under five years –Such as grapes, hard candies or whole nuts– to avoid choking, the little ones can eat everything, and it is not good for them that, every time they eat out, they are offered macaroni and tomato or breaded steaks.

In general, any typical Christmas recipe is likely to be liked by children, but it is no less true that, especially if we get together a lot of people, there are dishes that are easier to eat. Simply, if there are many children in the meal, the ideal is to plan some or all of the dishes in such a way that they appeal to young and old, which in the process will avoid being enslaved by peeling the prawns.

As a general rule, all foods without shell, small bones or bones, which are not too hard and can be eaten with your hand, greatly facilitate the task of supervision, and guarantee us less drama at the children’s table – from which some of us cannot get out or get close to 40-. We have also thought about not gorging the youth with sugar, who already have enough during all the festivities.

This is our selection for a children’s table in which everyone will enjoy:

Appetizers

Small savory bacon, cheese and tomato tarts

While we heat the oven to 200º, we prepare all the ingredients for the tartlets. Peel and chop the onion, which we cook for a few minutes in the microwave. Peel, gin and cut the tomatoes in mirepoix, beat the eggs and add salt and pepper. And we cut the bacon into strips, if we haven’t bought it already cut. Spread the base of a muffin tin with butter, so that it does not stick, and add, in this order, a tablespoon of chopped onion, another of bacon and another of chopped tomato. We cover the grated cheese mold almost to the edge, and fill it with the beaten egg, which will serve as mortar for the mixture. Cook the cakes at 200º C for 20 minutes, or until they are golden brown. We let them rest for a few minutes before unmolding and serving them.

First

Peppers stuffed with minced meat

Ingredients for 4 people: 8 piquillo peppers, 400 g of minced meat, 1 onion, 50 ml of liquid cooking cream, olive oil, a teaspoon of wheat flour, salt and pepper.

Elaboration: With some good canned piquillo peppers, and a good filling, with this recipe everyone is going to suck their fingers. Chop the onion in brunoise and poach it over low heat. Add the minced meat and fry it. When it begins to change color, add a pinch of flour and a little of the liquid from the can of peppers, thus binding the filling after stirring a little. Carefully fill the peppers with a spoon and place them in a clay dish suitable for the oven. With the peppers that break, -two or three are enough- and the liquid cream, we prepare a sauce with the mixer and use it to cover the peppers before putting them in the oven. We save some of the sauce to serve on top after baking. We bake the peppers stuffed with meat for 15 minutes at 180º and if we want we can choose to give a touch of gratin so that they have a better presentation. We brought to the table and sat down to comfortably receive the praises of the diners.

Seconds

Baked stuffed pork loin

Ingredients for 12 people: 1 pork loin weighing around 1.5 kg, 2 apples, 1 onion, 100 g of peeled walnuts, 4 sprigs of fresh rosemary, 300 ml of white wine, 25 g of butter, extra virgin olive oil, salt, ground black pepper, 10 g of refined cornmeal.

Elaboration: We peel the apples, remove the seeds and cut the meat into small cubes. Peel and finely chop the onion. Heat a little extra virgin olive oil in a frying pan and fry the apple together with the onion for about 10 minutes. Meanwhile we chop the walnuts and one of the rosemary branches. Add to the poached apple and onion. Sauté another 10 minutes or until the mixture is slightly caramelized. Then we salt and pepper, remove from heat and let cool before using to fill. With a very sharp knife, we open the pork loin lengthwise, in the shape of a book. We spread it on the work table and season to taste. We place the filling along one end of the loin and roll it on itself, making sure it is centered. We tie it with twine, that is, we tie it lengthwise and width so that it does not open during cooking in the oven or the filling comes out. Heat a little extra virgin olive oil in a frying pan and, over high heat, brown the meat roll on all sides. We place the meat in a baking dish, add the wine and the rest of the rosemary branches. Season again and cover with butter, diced or gobbled. We put the dish in the oven, preheated to 180 ° C with heat up and down, and roast for 45 minutes. We remove the source from the oven and remove the twine. Strain the liquid and heat it in a pan, together with the fine cornmeal. We stir until it thickens and we obtain a sauce. We serve the sliced ​​meat with the sauce to wash it down and, if we have leftover stuffing, we also take it to the table.

Desserts

Homemade Macedonia

Ingredients for 6 people: 375 g of sugar for the syrup, 250 ml of water for the syrup, 2 bananas, 2 pears, 2 kiwis, 2 halves of peaches in syrup, 1 handful of cherries, 1 tray of blueberries, 250 g of grapes, 1 orange, juice of half a lemon, juice of four oranges, fresh mint leaves.

Elaboration: To make the syrup, put the sugar and water in a saucepan, and without stirring, bring to a boil. Let it boil for two minutes and remove from the heat. We reserve until it is tempered. On the other hand, in a large bowl, we chop the fruits, once washed and peeled. It is important to cut the blueberries and grapes well, on which children can choke. In my case, I also like to peel the orange segments, it is easily done once peeled, cutting each segment flush with the skin with a sharp knife. The cherries are pitted and chopped as well. Once the fruits are cut, we add the lemon juice so that they do not oxidize. We mix carefully, so that the cherries do not stain the fruit too much and the juice is distributed well. Once everything is mixed with touch, we add the juice of the four oranges, the liquor, the peach syrup and adjust the sweetness, testing first, with the syrup that we have reserved. We cover the fruit salad and refrigerate for a few hours before consuming it.

