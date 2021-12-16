The master Chief He is an imposing figure in the Halo universe, but even he looks small before Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village, as seen in a meme that has resurfaced and shows the height of the characters. Fans of the Halo series have been enjoying the recent launch of the Halo Infinite campaign, which finally launched in early December, and many new fans are experiencing their first adventure with it. master Chief.

Fans of Halo They have been patiently awaiting the launch of Infinite, which was originally set to launch alongside Xbox Series X in 2020. The game was delayed following criticism for its graphics, which has proven to be the right move. In addition to Halo Infinite multiplayer, which was released as a free-to-play component last month, players now also have the story campaign. The game is expected to be the first time many have experienced a title from the master Chief, not only because of the free multiplayer, but also thanks to the inclusion of Halo Infinite on Xbox Game Pass.

The recent launch of Halo Infinite has caused a classic meme of the master Chief go back to social media. Originally created by artists kawaiiblendrart and glitch597O, the image shows Resident Evil Village’s tall antagonist, Lady Dimitrescu, threatening the Boss, highlighting how low he is in comparison. Twitter user GameGeniPrime has revived the classic fan rendering for those who missed it at the time of Resident Evil Village’s release earlier this year, and the image has once again received praise from fans.

Standing roughly 1.90m tall in her basic human form, Lady Dimitrescu is a major threat to Resident Evil Village protagonist Ethan Winters and is just as intimidating to him. master Chief. For reference, the Chief is said to be approximately eight feet when dressed in his iconic Mjolnir armor, and towers easily above most humans in the Halo series. This makes its diminutive appearance next to Lady Dimitrescu be even more impressive and sell just how huge the Demon Duchess really is, although some creative liberties have been taken to make the Boss appear slightly smaller than his canonical height.

Lady Dimitrescu has already been measured with the master ChiefBut seeing her holding the Spartan in her hands reveals just how intimidating the towering Fatal Woman from Resident Evil Village is. Let’s hope that the Master Chief is never trapped in Lady Dimitrescu’s castle lair, as the Gothic mutant aristocrat could pose a considerable threat even to the soldier who almost single-handedly took down the Convenience and the Flood along the way. Halo series.