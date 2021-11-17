A Mazda off-road truck? This is what the new CX-50 looks like

A vehicle of Mazda be ready to face adventures in the middle of nature: the Japanese manufacturer presented its new off-road truck, the CX-50.

The Japanese company assured that this new SUV It will have an adequate height to the ground to enter dirt roads.

In addition, as we could see in the images, its exterior looks much more prepared for this type of roads– The rim arches and skirts feature black plastic parts, while both the front and the rear show off skid plates.

Inside, with space for five passengers, the atmosphere of sophistication of the vehicles of Mazda, with two-tone leather upholstery and the infotainment system screen positioned above the dash.

The Mazda CX-50 will have two motorization options, the 2.5 liters atmospheric and its option with turbo, both with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

In fact, for the first time in a vehicle of Mazda, there will be an exclusive driving mode for off road, which will be added to the sporty and the normal one that others already have SUVs of the company.

The SUV will begin production in 2022 on USA. Your arrival at MexicoHowever, it has not yet been confirmed.