A problem in the Google Cloud service caused the crash of several pages and services around the world. Spotify, Discord, Snapchat they stopped working for several minutes this Tuesday. While the mobile applications showed various error messages, the web pages threw “Error 404”.

Although everything seems to have returned to normal, this type of situation reveals the enormous dependence of certain neuralgic services that the Internet has. In the past, failures at Akamai, Cloudflare, and Fastly have made the media of the internet unavailable. Now it was the turn of Google Cloud.

When the aforementioned services and applications began to fail on Tuesday, the service status Google Cloud showed a global problem in Google Cloud Networking. “Customers can encounter 404 errors when accessing web pages,” the company noted, while noting that there was no workaround.

The reliable internet problem tracker, DownDetector It didn’t take long to reflect what was happening with various services and applications on the network, as shown in the screenshot. The users, who are in charge of publicizing the bug reports, quickly alerted to the situation.

Credit: DownDetector.com

Minutes later, the Google Cloud service status page noted that the engineering team believed the problem was resolved. Even without putting the check in green, Spotify, Discord, Snapchat and the other services gradually came back to life and the “404 Error” messages disappeared.

