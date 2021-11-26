To find a country where ‘The Squid Game’ has not yet triumphed as it has already done around the world, you don’t have to go far from Korea. In fact you just have to look north. It was to be expected that in North Korea South Korean TV shows, movies and series were completely banned, but it seems that things are even more complicated and dangerous than we expected. According to the latest reports, one person has been sentenced to death and several more to forced labor for the distribution and dissemination of ‘The Squid Game’.

According to Radio Free Asia, last week someone got introduce in Core del Norte several copies of ‘The Squid Game’ on USBs and SD cards. Now, the same medium assures that this man would have been sentenced to death at the hands of a firing squad.

According to Asian sources, several students who managed to get hold of a copy and watch the Netflix series have also been sentenced to harsh prison terms. Specifically, Life imprisonment for the one who bought the USB and Five years of forced labor for the other six students who watched the series.

«This all started last week when a high school student secretly bought a USB flash drive containing the South Korean series ‘The Squid Game’ and saw it with one of his best friends in class, “says an Asian source. “The friend told several other students that they were interested and shared the USB with them.” Shortly after they were arrested for government censors.

Not only is North Korea considering ‘The Squid Game’ example of an “unequal society where the strong exploit the weak”, where the «bestial» character of «South Korean capitalist society where humanity is annihilated by extreme competition “, as collected The Washington Post from a Korean government spokesperson. The communist government of North Korea last year approved what they call “Law on the elimination of reactionary thought and culture«, Which condemns with the death penalty the possession or distribution of the media of capitalist countries such as the United States or South Korea.

The thing is not there, since the twist is that, no matter how much capitalism is criticized by the government, corruption of institutions it continues to make a difference between rich and poor. One of the sources assures the RFA that the rich parents of one of the students who saw ‘The Squid Game’ could avoid jail time after bribing officers $ 3,000.

Recall that one of the characters in the series, Kang Sae Byeok, played by actress and model Jung Ho Yeon, arrives in South Korea with his parents as illegal immigrants trying to flee the repression and control of the North Korean government. We will see what its creators have thought for the second season of The Squid Game, which has already been confirmed by Netflix.