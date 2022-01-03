Jan 03, 2022 at 17:47 CET

RV

The National Police of Vigo this Sunday arrested a man who was beating another on Camelias street. The officers arrived at just the right time to prevent the fight from spiraling out of control. According to witnesses to the event, the row originated when the man who took the blows came out in defense of a woman whom the other had allegedly assaulted on the terrace of a cafeteria.

The aggressor then changed the focus of his violence and hit the neighbor who had warned him. He lunged at him and threw him into the middle of the bike path. After several punches and trying to hit him with a chair, the National Police to mediate and stop the violent.

They were involved in the altercation a woman, that according to the information of the National Police, the fight with the man began: they both knew each other and, apparently, they argued over a mobile phone; the aggressor himself and the one who appears receiving blows, that he didn’t know them, and got into the middle of their discussion.

The two officers came with truncheons and the one who was beating took a chair to defend himself and tried to hit the one who was attacking with his fists. One of the agents also hit the one on the ground, So a woman defended him: “This one, this one, this one …”

Take a beating while defending a woman who had been assaulted 📹 Vigo pic.twitter.com/L6xO7FpVal – SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) January 3, 2022

The attacked man is called Juan Carlos, and a day after the event he told the television network The sixth who intervened to try to protect the woman. “The girl, escaping, I don’t know what problem she had with her cell phone. He pushed her and threw her. I went to him and told him that he was committing a crime of gender violence, that he could not hit a woman, and that he was going to sleep in prison. He came to me, they tried to stop him three or four times, he spat on me and we ended up in a fight with kicks and fists “, Explain.

But he not only took the blows of his attacker. When the agents arrived, Juan Carlos received a blow from the police. “I told him, why are you attacking me if I am the one injured?”. The police officer tried to explain to him that what “We don’t know who he is, we’re just trying to separate people.”

The man will file a complaint against the aggressor with the injury report that indicates contractures in his back, bruises on one leg, and an injury to the eyelid, “although the one who is worse is the girl”, qualified.