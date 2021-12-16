12/15/2021 On at 21:56 CET

I. Apple tree

A spectacular accident in the roundabout at the entrance to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital, in the Murcian town of San Javier, has caused chaos in the area, with un seriously injured and six minor. All of them have been transferred to both the Los Arcos hospital and the Arrixaca hospital.

A farm workers’ van he has tried to avoid a vehicle when entering the roundabout and has collided with a non-medicalized ambulance for the transfer of patients, which has turned the bell and has been overturned on the side of the road. In addition, tourism has also been implicated in the incident, with which the van has also impacted.

Several of the day laborers have been lying on the ground after the crash. As for the occupants of the ambulance, this he was transferring two elderly people (79 and 80 years old) for tests in the hospital. Of these, a 79-year-old man has been seriously injured. After being released by firefighters, has had to be rushed to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital for the amputation of an arm, as confirmed by police sources.

Several patrols from the Civil Guard, Local Police, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium and three ambulances with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 have traveled to the site.