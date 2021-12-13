What “weighs” more, a monetary treasure or a scientific treasure? Depends on who you ask …

In the Goldfields – Esperance region of Australia, there was a real Golden fever in the XIX century. Large quantities of this mineral were extracted there.

Almost two centuries later, in the XXI century treasure hunters armed with metal detectors, they still scour the area for some forgotten nugget.

One of them is David Hole, who in 2015 found this reddish rock only 39 centimeters long, but weighing 17 kilograms, something abnormal is a relatively small rock:

David Hole was convinced that inside the rock there was gold, so he decided to tear it to pieces.

He tried everything: hammers, saw, drills … Impossible. The rock did not suffer a scratch.

He forgot about her for a while, until he decided to take her to the Melbourne Museum. There they revealed to him that it was a rock much more valuable than gold. At least from a scientific point of view: it was about a 4.6 billion year old meteorite.

The museum has examined thousands of strange stones that people bring in the last 37 years, as explained Science Alert, but only two turned out to be meteorites.

One of them, this rock that they have baptized with the name of Maryborough, like the town near where David Hole found it.

How is a terrestrial rock different from a meteorite? The first test is weight. Most of the meteorites They are much heavier than the rocks we know, because they contain a large amount of iron or other heavy metals.

Melbourne museum experts they managed to cut the meteorite with a diamond saw, and they discovered that in a large percentage it is iron, sprinkled with crystallized drops of other minerals, which certifies its spatial origin.

Geologist Dermot Henry believes that comes from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, as explained in the newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald.

A carbon test indicates that came to Earth between 100 and 1,000 years ago.

Scientifically it is much more valuable than gold, and definitely much rarer. A true space treasure, offering clues to the origin of the Solar System.