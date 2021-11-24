The video that originated it all is impressive: Quantum Tech, a channel of curiosities in technology and DIY, summarized the work of a Chinese man who is known as Señor Tigre (that is what he calls himself, in his original language, on his own channel of YouTube) and that it is nothing other than someone who decided to return to his land to fulfill his dream, live in a cave in the middle of the mountain created by himself without help from anyone. Although for this you would have to dig it with infinite drills and hammer blows.

Señor Tigre has extensively documented his granite mansion construction process. There are hours and hours and hours of him working on his Chinese channel. The English-speaking channel reduced the process to a 15-minute montage. Here we can see the project as a whole: its main weapons, a diamond drill and a jackhammer. To remove the large sheets produced by digging into bare rock, a circular saw, a drill, giant dowels and a hand hammer. A couple of other elements are also understood: brute force, skill and many noodle dishes.





Thus, for months. Twenty, we are told, until the hole became a house, although Tigre believes that he still has one more year of work left (he wants to build a second floor, since with the first the interior part of the house remains in about eight square meters, judging by the images). Hammering, sawing and drilling through grueling days.





Little by little entrance doors, windows, tiles or built-in shelves were placed. The walls were decorated to give it an even more rustic touch (if you needed it) by forming veins in the rock that resemble trees. Too running water and electricity were installed, powered by solar energyas well as an outdoor kitchen and a garden with a pond. What is said a complete residence. A viral phenomenon, as certified by the 120 million views that the original video has, and also a harsh message to all viewers: if you still don’t have your own house carved out of a rock, it’s because you’re lazy.

Nobody has asked, but to dig I use a pick and a chisel hooked to a stick (yes, like the tool of yt’s wachos) pic.twitter.com/Dq34KA9jTS – Kokomo (@ andresiko_16) April 27, 2021

It just so happens that in Spain we have our own Señor Tigre. Andrés Cantó, from Alicante, became popular in the media a few months ago. At the age of 14, he had a minor tantrum with his parents and, as in that episode of the Simpsons, he began to dig a hole in the ground. Six years later, he has enviable pectorals and a project for a house in a cave with, attention: three bedrooms, light, heating, an oven and even Wi-Fi. The thing came to such a point that the town hall of his town forced him to obtain a building permit. But there you have it, an imaginative and curious solution to the housing crisis of the Spanish youth. Digging is power.