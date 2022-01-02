Jan 02, 2022 at 14:15 CET

A 50-year-old man died this Saturday after suffer an assault by a group of people that have fled in the Madrid district of Carabanchel, as sources from the National Police have transferred to Europa Press.

Madrid Emergency Sources have reported that the events took place at 7 in the morning of this Saturday

The toilets received a call from a person advising that a man was unconscious on the street of Nuestra Señora de Fátima, in the Carabanchel district. When the Samur arrived at the place, a man was found in very serious condition in cardiorespiratory arrest. After resuscitating him, the man was taken by ambulance in a very serious condition to the Hospital 12 de Octubre.

For its part, the Samur found no signs of aggression in the victim after examining him, so he was treated by the toilets as if it were a medical stop.

Police sources have explained that the male presented bruises in the abdominal area. Finally, he died at the Hospital 12 de Octubre around 5:00 p.m. this Saturday.

The Police continues to investigate the consequences of the events and wait for the autopsy of this Sunday to clarify what happened.