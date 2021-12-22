The Epic Games Store is experiencing login, library and shopping issues following a major server crash that is also affecting other services around the world. This outage comes just a week after an Amazon Web Services outage hit Twitch, PSN, and Xbox Live, among others. It appears that AWS is also responsible for the latter issue, according to reports.

This is the third drop caused by an Amazon Web Services failure in just a few weeks. The former caused problems with Prime, Disney +, and Netflix, while the latter affected many game services, as already mentioned. This shows just how fragile the Internet infrastructure really is, as a drop in one service can have a ripple effect that disrupts many others.

Many large websites and online platforms are hosted by a few companies. Amazon Web Services is a great provider of cloud computing services, so when it goes down, so do all the sites it hosts. Workflow software like Trello and Asana are down, and the popular work messaging platform Slack is struggling too. Problems like these can slow businesses down and cost them a lot of money, putting every minute of AWS at a financial loss for others.

Those responsible for Amazon have confirmed that this morning there have been “launch failures and network connectivity problems” on the east coast of the United States. At around 8 a.m. ET, they said they were investigating a power outage at a data center. By 8:40, they confirmed they had restored power, and by 9:15 they said services had recovered for most customers.

However, some folks on Twitter keep claiming that the Epic Games Store is down, which means they can’t download the free game of the day offered as part of Epic’s 15-day free games promotion.

It is a problem that people cannot access their purchased and downloaded games when the Epic Games Store servers are down. Hopefully this month of frequent interruptions will see Epic put in place some security measures so that users can play whenever they want.