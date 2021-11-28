Results and scorers of the matches of the 13th day of the English football championship:
– Saturday:
Arsenal 2 Saka (56), Martinelli (66)
Newcastle 0
Crystal Palace 1 Guéhi (90 + 5)
Aston Villa 2 Targett (15), McGinn (86)
Norwich City 0
Wolverhampton 0
Liverpool 4 Jota (2, 32), Thiago Alcantara (37), van Dijk (52)
Southampton 0
Brighton 0
Leeds 0
– Sunday:
Brentford 1 Toney (24 penalty)
Everton 0
Leicester 4 Maddison (16), Vardy (34, 42), Lookman (68)
Watford 2 King (30 penalty), Bonaventure (61)
Manchester City 2 Gündogan (33), Fernandinho (90)
West Ham 1 Lanzini (90 + 4)
(16h30 GMT) Chelsea
Manchester United
– Postponed: Burnley-Tottenham
./bds/mcd