Results and scorers of the matches of the 13th day of the English football championship:

– Saturday:

Arsenal 2 Saka (56), Martinelli (66)

Newcastle 0

Crystal Palace 1 Guéhi (90 + 5)

Aston Villa 2 Targett (15), McGinn (86)

Norwich City 0

Wolverhampton 0

Liverpool 4 Jota (2, 32), Thiago Alcantara (37), van Dijk (52)

Southampton 0

Brighton 0

Leeds 0

– Sunday:

Brentford 1 Toney (24 penalty)

Everton 0

Leicester 4 Maddison (16), Vardy (34, 42), Lookman (68)

Watford 2 King (30 penalty), Bonaventure (61)

Manchester City 2 Gündogan (33), Fernandinho (90)

West Ham 1 Lanzini (90 + 4)

(16h30 GMT) Chelsea

Manchester United

– Postponed: Burnley-Tottenham

