These are the results and the scorers of the matches corresponding to the twenty-second date of the Tournament-2021 of the first division of Argentine soccer:
-Tuesday:
Gimnasia LP 5 Carbonero (6), Ramírez (38), Rodríguez (54), Licht (76, penalty), Alemán (90)
Workshops 2 Gerometta (54, against), Komar (62)
Hurricane 0
Board 0
Aldosivi 2 Hauche (6 and 56)
San Lorenzo 0
Velez Sarsfield 2 Gianetti (80), Pratto (90 + 3)
Argentines 0
Godoy Cruz 1 Ojeda (12)
Students 3 Del Prete (17), Díaz (23 and 70, penalty)
-Wednesday:
Newell’s 1 Rodríguez (68) Central Córdoba 0
Sarmiento 0
Banfield 0
Atl. Tucuman 0
Defense and J. 4 Merentiel (20), Hachen (62), Bou (67, penalty), Pizzini (75)
Independent 1 Benavídez (19)
Mouth 0
-Thursday:
Arsenal
Union
Lanús
Platense
Colon
Rosario Central
River plate
Racing
Positions:
– Pts J G E P GF GC
1. River Plate 49 21 15 4 2 44 13
2. Defense and Justice 40 22 11 7 4 37 20
3. Workshops 40 22 12 4 6 33 25
4. Velez Sarsfield 38 22 10 8 4 32 17
5. Boca Juniors 36 22 10 6 6 26 17
6. Students 35 22 9 8 5 36 24
7. Lanús 35 21 10 5 6 37 33
8. Columbus 35 21 10 5 6 21 23
9. Independent 34 22 9 7 6 23 18
10. Gymnastics and Fencing 34 22 9 7 6 23 21
11. Hurricane 32 22 8 8 6 21 20
12. Godoy Cruz 27 22 7 6 9 29 29
13. Rosario Central 27 21 8 3 10 30 32
14. Aldosivi 27 22 8 3 11 23 33
15. Racing Club 26 21 6 8 7 19 16
16. Argentinos Juniors 26 22 6 8 8 19 22
17. Newell’s Old Boys 26 22 7 5 10 22 29
18. Union of Santa Fe 25 21 7 4 10 25 30
19. Sarmiento 24 22 6 6 10 22 28
20. Platense 23 21 5 8 8 24 27
21. Board of Trustees 23 22 5 8 9 23 32
22. Banfield 22 22 4 10 8 16 24
23. Atlético Tucumán 21 22 5 6 11 21 39
24. Central Córdoba 20 22 4 8 10 22 28
25. San Lorenzo 20 22 5 5 12 18 30
26. Arsenal 19 21 4 7 10 11 27
