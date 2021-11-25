These are the results and the scorers of the matches corresponding to the twenty-second date of the Tournament-2021 of the first division of Argentine soccer:

-Tuesday:

Gimnasia LP 5 Carbonero (6), Ramírez (38), Rodríguez (54), Licht (76, penalty), Alemán (90)

Workshops 2 Gerometta (54, against), Komar (62)

Hurricane 0

Board 0

Aldosivi 2 Hauche (6 and 56)

San Lorenzo 0

Velez Sarsfield 2 Gianetti (80), Pratto (90 + 3)

Argentines 0

Godoy Cruz 1 Ojeda (12)

Students 3 Del Prete (17), Díaz (23 and 70, penalty)

-Wednesday:

Newell’s 1 Rodríguez (68) Central Córdoba 0

Sarmiento 0

Banfield 0

Atl. Tucuman 0

Defense and J. 4 Merentiel (20), Hachen (62), Bou (67, penalty), Pizzini (75)

Independent 1 Benavídez (19)

Mouth 0

-Thursday:

Arsenal

Union

Lanús

Platense

Colon

Rosario Central

River plate

Racing

Positions:

– Pts J G E P GF GC

1. River Plate 49 21 15 4 2 44 13

2. Defense and Justice 40 22 11 7 4 37 20

3. Workshops 40 22 12 4 6 33 25

4. Velez Sarsfield 38 22 10 8 4 32 17

5. Boca Juniors 36 22 10 6 6 26 17

6. Students 35 22 9 8 5 36 24

7. Lanús 35 21 10 5 6 37 33

8. Columbus 35 21 10 5 6 21 23

9. Independent 34 22 9 7 6 23 18

10. Gymnastics and Fencing 34 22 9 7 6 23 21

11. Hurricane 32 22 8 8 6 21 20

12. Godoy Cruz 27 22 7 6 9 29 29

13. Rosario Central 27 21 8 3 10 30 32

14. Aldosivi 27 22 8 3 11 23 33

15. Racing Club 26 21 6 8 7 19 16

16. Argentinos Juniors 26 22 6 8 8 19 22

17. Newell’s Old Boys 26 22 7 5 10 22 29

18. Union of Santa Fe 25 21 7 4 10 25 30

19. Sarmiento 24 22 6 6 10 22 28

20. Platense 23 21 5 8 8 24 27

21. Board of Trustees 23 22 5 8 9 23 32

22. Banfield 22 22 4 10 8 16 24

23. Atlético Tucumán 21 22 5 6 11 21 39

24. Central Córdoba 20 22 4 8 10 22 28

25. San Lorenzo 20 22 5 5 12 18 30

26. Arsenal 19 21 4 7 10 11 27

