We start 2020 with our iconic selection of 30 Business Promises, the status of millionaires, 100 Powerful Women, the list of the Most Creative Mexicans in the World, stories of the men and women in business that stood out in the middle of the second year of the pandemic.

January

Photocomposition: © Staff Forbes México / Getty Images.

Forbes Mexico presents a special installment: a list of 21 key characters to follow this year. Our first report for 2021 is complemented with an X-ray of what lies ahead in the essential aspects of the country after experiencing a health and economic crisis unique in history.

February

Photo: © Andrea Gama, Fernando Luna Arce and Oswaldo Ramírez.

New and small businesses were the most vulnerable to the pandemic that has claimed more than 290,000 lives in Mexico. These are the faces of 30 companies that do not give up.

March

Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce.

On the cover: Adrián Sada Cueva, executive director of Vitro. After the deepest corporate metamorphosis in its history, the centennial Mexican company adapted to the new reality of the market, with a strong financial discipline and a commitment to innovation and technology.

April

Illustrations: © Abraham Solís.

The beginning of the vaccination stage in the world and the economic stimuli in the United States were factors that fed the hope of a rebound in the Mexican economy, where the great families of the country benefited.

May

Photo: © Diana Rey Melo.

How did a Latino company become a global ecommerce leader? Santiago Naranjo, president for Latin America shared the details with us.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

June

Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce.

Netflix has found in Latin America a bastion for the development of its contents in the world, so, in the short term, Reed Hastings, its CEO, does not plan to move away from this region.

July

Photo: © Andrea Gama, Fernando Luna Arce and Oswaldo Ramírez.

Resilience, tenacity, drive – the main characteristics of women. The recovery is driven by businesswomen and executives who are taking more leadership positions in key industries. The challenge continues, but the step of the women does not stop.

Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce.

Allan Apoj and David Poritz are behind the growth of Credijusto, a financial technology company that wants to be a solution for SMEs. This is how they did it.

August

Illustration: © Staff Forbes México.

CFOs have embraced technology as a way to row against the tide in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But now is the time to plan for 2022 and seek funding.

September

Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce.

“If you don’t know, we will teach you; if you can’t, we help you; but if you don’t want to, you go ”. That is the phrase with which Francois Bouyra, CEO of Alpura, sums up his talent management strategy.

October

Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce.

Carlos García Ottati, founder of Kavak, takes the wheel of the Mexican platform and turns it into one of the most valuable companies in Latin America and a Mexican unicorn.

Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce and Oswaldo Ramírez.

It is estimated that, in 2023, more than 50% of global GDP will be associated with digital business models. Given this, CIOs are generating a new economy through the business revolution in areas such as data, future of work, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and connectivity.

November

Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce.

Altagracia Gómez, who is part of the Board of Directors of DINA, is in charge of new projects of Grupo G. DINA, the new generation, back in charge.

December

Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce.

2021 was the year of the reinvention of the creative industry. After the shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the reactivation of mobility brings with it a new and renewed commitment for the creative industry in the country.

Diego Boneta is the perfect example, because not only has he succeeded in Hollywood, but now he is boosting his career as a producer, after his iconic participation in Luis Miguel, the series.

You can also read: The 22 themes that will set the course for 2022