The scriptwriters of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse question the appearance of Miles Morales in No way home, but they claim that “everybody” they are part of the Spider-Verse.

Anything can happen in the multiverse and those responsible for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse they may have hinted that a live-action character could appear in the movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, has constantly let fans see the limitless possibilities of the multiverse. So it is not surprising that Entertainment Weekly asked the writers of the Spider-verse Phil Lord and Chris Miller if you can wait for Miles Morales in the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, and this they replied: “We have seen No Way Home so we would be VERY surprised if Miles showed up. But they are all part of the Spider-Verse… «

Although Miles will not appear in No way home, Lord and Miller left between seeing that there is another possible scenario so that Miles and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker could coincide. The duo are currently working on the animated sequel to Miles, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), and fans are starting to read between the lines. If they’re all part of the Spider-Verse, then there’s a chance Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will appear in Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), although there is still nothing official.

In the first Spider-verse movie, Spider-Ham is a cartoon character, but being an animated movie it had the same impact as if it had been introduced in a live action movie, considering that in the spider-verse We have come to see interactions of the most peculiar of the wall-crawler, although it was a brief cameo of the character in real action, it would be quite shocking in Across The Spider-verse.

Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will feature Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy on a new adventure through the multiverse. A first look at the new film confirms that Oscar Isaac will also reprise his role as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099, who appeared in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Producers and screenwriters Lord and Miller have already discussed the appearance of other characters that fans can expect to see appear in Across the Spider-Verse. In June 2020, the two hinted at the appearance of Cindy Moon / Silk and the Japanese Spider-Man, also known as Takuya Yamashiro. The official Spider-Verse Twitter account has also said that there will be up to 17 different variations of Spider-man. So far, it has been reported that the Insecure star, Issa rae will voice the original Spider-Woman, Jessica Drew in the upcoming film.