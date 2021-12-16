Lately, game development companies indie, they have filled us with pleasant titles full of fresh ideas and unusual content.

Such is the case of the video game that we are about to present to you today, it is about A Little To The Left, developed by Max inferno Y Secret mode.

What could be a good bet for this 2022, It could definitely draw attention to all those who love order, since this curious concept allows us to keep everything under control, without anyone bothering them for it.

Indie video games continue to bring fresh proposals with different and unusual content, which we could hardly find in the games of the big companies.

For a more specific sample, arrive A Little To The Left, title that will allow you to order the chaos of your house and keep control of each of its objects

Surely you know one or perhaps several people, who always seek to have everything in order and under control (if you do not know them, it is probably you), well, this is the theme that this proposal handles, so much so that for some it could come to be considered exaggerated or very close to some type of disorder.

Will you be able to keep everything in its place?

That is the main premise behind this proposal, which contains more than 50 satisfactory puzzles.

All this to help you keep your nerves at bay, allowing you to sort, stack and organize household items, while their colors, shapes and sizes of each item, while enjoying relaxing background music, which they promise will de-stress your mind.

Only it also includes a small detail (of course, not everything could be so easy), the small complication of this plot, is that you have to be very careful with the owner of this house (exactly, we talk about your cat), preventing this angry kitten from causing us greater disorder.

Now that we think about it, this is probably the formula in which indie games have been having the most attraction, drawing our interest with new perspectives on things that could even turn out to be everyday.

This proposal will be available from August 2022 and it will arrive exclusively for Nintendo switch Y Steam.