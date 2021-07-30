Following the story of the popular graphic novels Kami Garcia, Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven shows us a little of what it will have.

Announced more than a year ago, thanks to Screen Rant today we know a little more about Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven, which also announces for publication in Mexico at the end of 2021. The third installment of the saga written by Kami Garcia and drawn by Gabriel Picolo, which includes Teen Titans: Beast Boy and Teen Titans: Raven, it gives an account of the romantic relationship that emerged between the two DC characters before their entry into the Teen Titans.

Accompanying the preview of DC’s new original graphic novel for young readers, the site reports that: “In the story, the romance of Beast Boy and Raven begins to blossom, as the two popular heroes go on a similar quest to find answers. about their complicated pasts, as they search for Slade Wilson, AKA Deathstroke. ”

“In the pages, both Raven and Beast Boy are on separate trips to Nashville to search for Deathstroke. Raven struggles to control her father trapped in the jewel on her necklace. Meanwhile, Beast Boy has his own problems, as he ignores the messages of his parents after believing that his entire life has been based on a lie.

Teen Titans Background: Beast Boy Loves Raven

In the first installment of the saga, Teen Titans: Raven Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo reimagined the origin of Rachel Roth, whose life “was altered after the death of her adoptive mother, which led her to discover that her demonic father Trigon He was trying to gain control of her. For its part, Teen Titans: Beast Boy focused on Garfield Logan making his way through high school as he grappled with his powers to transform into animals. The new graphic novel is a sequel to the original Raven and Beast Boy stories and will showcase the couple’s iconic romance from the beginning. ”

Without further ado, check out these pages from Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven:

Source: Screen rant

