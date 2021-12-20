A Listing Frenzy! Coinbase adds nearly 100 crypto assets to trade in 2021

As of today, Coinbase has 139 tradable assets. The exchange added a whopping 83 assets to its trading list in 2021, nearly double the amount of assets it had accumulated in the eight years since its founding.

Is this rapid expansion a simple cash grab? Are any of these tokens and coins lesser known securities? Is this irresponsible or too ambitious? What does this rapid asset expansion by Coinbase mean?

A money theft?

I feel like the answer to the first question is a resounding “No!” Coinbase is making a lot of money from trading fees, but expanding its token list is not about the money. Coinbase started with a small booth at a conference “just trying to do something that customers wanted,” launching T-shirts and a hosted Bitcoin (BTC) wallet. Now, Coinbase is the second largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.

It’s a common thing for an entrepreneur to build something, find success, sell, and move on, but the founder and CEO of Coinbase, Bryan Armstrong, he was in charge of that little booth eight years ago and he’s still at Coinbase today. The exchange stays true to its core values ​​(and Armstrong’s): economic freedom, property rights, a more efficient global exchange system, and, in my opinion, simply building the things customers want.

In June of this year, Armstrong public a series of tweets indicating Coinbase’s change of approach to determining which assets are listed. In short, Coinbase went from a merit-based approach based on internal criteria to a pragmatic approach based on externalities. This new approach allows the market to decide which assets have the highest value, as it should be. Reminder: do your own research, even if it is something listed by Coinbase.

Values?

Coinbase recognizes and accepts its leadership role in driving new regulation that is beneficial to the new economy. The exchange really seems to be aware of its leading role in the crypto space and works hard on compliance. Therefore, it would not make sense for Coinbase to list a band of assets that could provoke regulators (in the United States, “non-accredited” investors cannot make initial investments in projects).

While the Securities and Exchange Commission is treating stablecoins as securities, Coinbase’s listing parade has continued almost weekly. It is highly likely that assets will be added to Coinbase trading pairs that the SEC would consider securities. However, the barriers that currently exist in the name of “investor protection” may finally be disappearing. Coinbase’s aggressive listing activity conforms to the economic freedom, strong property rights, and core values ​​it supports, and may even hint that an undisclosed policy is being discussed in private.

As Melissa Strait, Coinbase’s chief compliance officer noted:

“We have always believed that for cryptocurrencies to gain the legitimacy necessary for mainstream adoption, compliance cannot be an afterthought, it has to be critical to the way we operate.”

He also added: “We strongly believe that for cryptocurrency to gain widespread acceptance, we must have a constructive relationship with the regulators and agencies that have been tasked with overseeing the crypto ecosystem.”

Almost all of the assets listed this year are ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network. Why? Because they would be considered “sufficiently decentralized”. This sentence is taken from a speech William Hinman (former director of the SEC’s Division of Corporate Finance) delivered in June 2018. As long as an asset is as decentralized as Etherum on the day of that speech, it is informally and tentatively not considered a security. Thanks Hinman!

Irresponsible or overly ambitious?

If there’s one thing I’ve observed while researching this topic, it’s that Coinbase is very organized and process-based. I guess it should be obvious, considering its success. The Coinbase team is aware of the legal circumstances in which the exchange operates and has created decision-making systems designed to keep pace with this fast-paced industry.. Armstrong himself said he wants to add a billion customers. That is ambitious! Too? Not if you believe in a free and open financial system beyond the control of any central actor.

Coinbase claims to be “agnostic” on the token listing. Namely, Coinbase makes no judgment on the projects it lists, but does reward builders who check all the boxes in its listing criteria. It is interesting to see the mix of projects that are being incorporated into the Coinbase platform. After all, A Coinbase listing is like hitting the big leagues.

Now what?

Coinbase listed 16 DeFi projects in 2021. Not surprisingly, decentralized finance comes first. First layer projects came in second with 12, once again not really a surprise as they all want to be the next Ethereum. In third place were eight decentralized exchange tokens, while in fourth place were stablecoins and NFT games, each with seven projects. In fifth place were second layer Ethereum projects.

Coinbase really hit the gas this year. It can mean any number of things depending on who you ask. For me, it is a very optimistic sign for the industry in general. Coinbase is giving its customers what they want: more options and more opportunities to find that undervalued gem.. It is up to each individual to do their own due diligence. What some would call the most “user friendly” platform is providing access to a decent amount of assets now. Having the freedom of choice is a responsibility; Choose wisely, or the SEC may feel the need to choose for you.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every trade and investment move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.