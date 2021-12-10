MIUI 13 is coming and as it usually happens with every big update (or even with other not so big ones), there are phones that will be left without being able to savor it. It happens in all brands and now in the Xiaomi ecosystem with Redmi and LITTLE it’s time to see what happens. And in the absence of an official list, a cast of models that would not receive MIUI 13.

It is a filtered list and without official confirmation, so this type of news must always be observed carefully. But it can help us to intuit where the shots go when it comes to updating Xiaomi their mobiles. And it is that if we pay attention to this list, some models are left out in a conspicuous way.

At the gates of glory but they will be left out

MIUI 13 is very close to seeing the light and in fact we have already seen some of the models that may have the manufacturer’s new customization layer. But what about those who are left out? That is what they have made known in IT Home.

Is about a list of smartphones that will not be able to enjoy MIUI 13. Information that, in the absence of officiality, includes phones such as some of the Mi 9 family, Mi Mix and Redmi models. This is the list of phones that will not update:

To all these are added devices from previous generations to which we have shown you how the Xiaomi Mi 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro can be …

A list in which old models appear, some of them very popular, but also others that have been on the market for a couple of years or even in some cases with even less time. And if the list ends up being confirmed, they will have no choice but to bet on the cooks and their ROMs or alternative solutions to be able to be updated.

It should be remembered that a week ago Xiaomi began testing MIUI 13 with Android 12 and we saw the first compatible phones. A customization layer of which we have already seen its main novelties and that if nothing changes it, it should see the light before the end of 2021.

Via | ITHome