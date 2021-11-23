It was registered a 4.1 magnitude earthquake in the vicinity of Pinotepa Nacional at 23:34 local time (GMT + 00: 00). It had a light intensity and a depth of 10 kilometers.

Still the extent of the impact is unknown in terms of material damage and human victims, given the novelty of the earthquake.

Mexico stands out as one of the North American countries with the most seismic activity. In popular memory, the events of 1985 and 2017 stand out above all, movements that caused devastation in their territory. Despite being the most remembered, they were not the largest since modern times.

During the colony, it happened the strongest earthquake recorded in the history of Mexico. So he March 28, 1787, its epicenter was in Oaxaca, with a magnitude of 8.6 on the Richter scale. The movement was so violent that it not only caused the earth to shake, but also a tsunami that reached 6 kilometers inland.

According to data from the Center for Instrumentation and Seismic Registration (Cires), carried out in 2009 on the aforementioned earthquake, there is the possibility of a repetition of events above this magnitude. It is estimated that they may occur in the years to come. Its epicenter is calculated on the coasts of Mexico and Central America, since these are in the so-called Brecha de Guerrero. This area is characterized by the accumulation of a large amount of geological energy.

But even smaller earthquakes can cause great damage. Example of the above were the seismic events of 1985 and 2017. In those opportunities, the lives of the residents of Mexico City were upset, while both the Government and private citizens rebuilt buildings and infrastructure.

On September 19, 1985, an earthquake occurred in magnitude 8.2 on the Richter scale, with an epicenter in the state of Guerrero. It was 07:19 local time (13:19 GMT). At that time, it was thought that there would be no more earthquakes of such dimensions, but a related event occurred exactly 32 years later.

That of 2017 was registered at 1:14 p.m. local time (18:30 GMT) with an epicenter on the limits of the states of Puebla and Morelos and left a balance of 369 deaths in the center of the country.