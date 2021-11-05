The induced pluripotent stem cells (usually abbreviated as iPS cells, for its acronym in English: “induced Pluripotent Stem”) are a type of stem cells with pluripotent characteristics (capable of generating most tissues).

Now, a library of well-characterized human-induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC) lines from clinically healthy humans has been developed by Mount Sinai researchers. This library of gender-balanced, racially and ethnically diverse hiPSC lines was generated from 40 clinically healthy men and women aged 22 to 61 years.





Development of future drugs

This library can serve as a valuable resource for normal controls for in vitro human development, genotype-phenotype association studies, many diseases, and drug response evaluations.

Therefore, the research is an important technological development of precise cell-based models that can be used for drug discovery and the prediction of adverse effects thereof.

While the study that generates the cell lines does not have a direct impact on patient care or treatment, the library can support rigorous disease modeling, accurate assessment of patient responses to medications, and future studies of genotype-phenotype association.