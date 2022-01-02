A new leak suggests that GoldenEye 007 will make its long-awaited comeback through a remake for Xbox. GoldenEye is one of the most beloved games in movie history and is considered to be one of the best James Bond games, despite its age. It’s a fundamental part of many gamers’ childhoods, and if the rumors that have leaked are true, it could come back.

At one point, Rare was working on a remake of GoldenEye for Xbox 360. The game was going to be incredibly faithful to the original, but it ultimately fell apart due to rights issues. Of course, Activision took the opportunity to do a totally different remake of GoldenEye with Daniel Craig replacing Pierce Brosnan as James Bond. It was more like the other Bond games Activision had released to tie in with Craig’s movies, but it still received overwhelmingly positive reviews. Although it never had the same following as the original, it was accepted by the public.

With that said, it looks like the beloved game is going to return in its original form. Following GoldenEye’s push in 2021, the game’s achievements have been leaked into True Achievements. The art of the achievements seems to indicate that this is a port of the original game and could even be the canceled remake of Rare. Exophase has listed the game for a release on Xbox One, but it is unclear if it will be available on other platforms such as PlayStation or Nintendo. Wario64 has also found some images of the game. Although there is no confirmation, the fact that the achievements have appeared on the Xbox servers may indicate that the reveal and launch of the game are imminent.

Fans may have to wait a bit for Rare or Xbox to make the official announcement, but it’s still an exciting prospect. The canceled GoldenEye remake featured online multiplayer, so it seems likely that this new version will incorporate some form of online play if it sees the light of day. It’s unclear if Rare has done any substantial new work on this remake, as the original version was pretty close to being finished.

Things like resolution, FPS, and perhaps online game features may have changed to meet the standards of a 2022 release, but it probably won’t look like a modern game. However, those who want to relive the glory days of the original GoldenEye may finally have a chance on modern consoles.