The electric utility future that Volkswagen will launch in the middle of the decade has already been unveiled. It was one of the great novelties of the manufacturer at the last Munich Motor Show, where it was shown a very attractive conceptual advance of very contained proportions which will be below the Volkswagen ID.3. These will be some of the main arguments of the production model based on the Volkswagen ID. Life.

Although until the debut of the production model there is a long ceiling ahead, what Volkswagen has done have been the duties to register the design of the small electric in the European patent and intellectual property register, from where it has escaped in a filtration. Its design is exposed, nailed to that of the concept car and very faithfully reproducing all its characteristics: from the shape of the headlights and the grille to the appearance of the bonnet, forming a piece together with the structure of the windshield, with more solid pillars.

The patent on the side of the Volkswagen ID. Life shows small rear view cameras instead of mirrors

The registered design corresponds to the Volkswagen ID concept. Life

Even the two-color body finish with contrasting pillars and roof. An aesthetic set with a personality of its own and different from the current batch of electric models, and which Volkswagen is expected to respect in the final production model. As is being carried out with current models, showing that Conceptual advances have been transformed with minimal changes and that it is possible.

A fun model that has a long work ahead of it, as one of the most relevant issues in its design is that it is rumored that Volkswagen has not given the green light to this design, but that has asked his stylists for one more review that, we hope, is to file the most typical details of the concept. And, just like conventional rear view mirrors and a ventilation grill in the front bumper are missing, you can also do without the removable roof panel.

Even their platform is not finished yet. The German brand has left the development in the hands of Skoda to be a specialist in small cars. The «MEB Entry», as this variant is known will be transformed into a front-wheel drive architecture, so the electric motor will be mounted on the front axle and sending the power to the front wheels. Between the axles it will have a lithium ion battery with different capacities that will offer a maximum autonomy of up to 400 kilometers.