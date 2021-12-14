The vast majority of manufacturers are betting on the most technological and clean interiors, which also involves the gear lever. At BMW, the German brand aims to revolutionize the market sooner rather than later, as shown by the interesting patent leak for a new iDrive multifunction remote control.

We know that BMW wanted to end the usual iDrive remote which, after different generations and adapting to time, has culminated in a fine glass rotating wheel. The German brand 2024 had been proposed to get rid of a sophisticated remote to access the infotainment system It was released on board a flagship like the 7 Series. And although it did not seem that the iDrive command was something so revolutionary, in reality it was in BMW and for rivals.

The German firm has been planning to make a leap with this system for years, and intends to do so with the new generation 5 Series that will arrive in early 2024. Although we have seen its interior in spy photos, and the fine rotating wheel is in the transmission tunnel, the truth is that the most interesting is what is around it. Because that’s what it’s about the leak that has occurred since the United States patent registration, in which a sophisticated system is shown that emerges automatically according to its mission, and that acts intelligently.

Leaked schematics of a new BMW multifunction remote, a new generation iDrive

BMW registers different iDrive solutions

The German manufacturer has indicated in the description of the patent system that the purpose is to “reduce the multitude of different operating elements”, through a single command that groups the engine start and stop button functions, electric parking brake or automatic transmission functions. And that’s in the front left section of the transmission tunnel, in a pop-out knob that also has a touch-sensitive top surface.

Behind, there is a touch surface that, judging by the different options that appear, it could well have a panel to select operating modes. The patent also shows a special control for parking that will suffice with select and the system will assess whether it is necessary to activate the parking brake -by the slope- or not to do it. Even the control unit must analyze the position and status of the vehicle to detect when the vehicle is stopped at a traffic light, and thus not connect the parking brake, for example.

The patent leak also shows a selector lever for the automatic transmission modes that comes out of a circular knob, and that a rotary function is available. A series of solutions that are not part of a whole, but are independent and that we can see in one way or another in the future models of the German brand. An advanced “gadget” that we can see on board the new 7 Series or, where appropriate and as the German brand had planned, on board the new generation of the 5 Series.