The BMW iX M60 is now a reality. The top-of-the-line Bavarian electric SUV has leaked shortly before the opening of CES 2022 where it was scheduled to debut. The Munich firm can already boast of having its first zero-emission SUV developed by the sports division with dizzying performance.

The BMW iX range has just been officially completed with the leak of the new M60 version. It is the sportiest and most performing of the range of electric SUV that is already on sale throughout Europe, and also in Spain with two versions of all-wheel drive. The real icing on the cake of the zero emissions model range and the second electric that leaves the BMW M workshops after the i4 M50.

The new BMW iX M60 It is one of the great novelties of the brand for the new edition of CES 2022, where it will be part of the great technological showcase with an important world novelty that the German brand anticipated a few months ago: a novel color-changing body paint. A double presentation that has been advanced, and that reveals a less aggressive personality than the electric sports saloon. The German firm has not revealed the details of the most powerful electric SUV in the iX range, but it does reveal some very special and unseen so far.

The interior of the new BMW iX M60 2022 will feature specific sports seats

The BMW iX M60 is the electric version of the SUV with the M seal

Aesthetically, there are no major differences to the iX xDrive50. Both have the sports package «M Sport», characterized by a new front bumper with striking pleats in place of the traditional air intakes located at the ends, and with a three-dimensional effect. However, this M60 presents some differentiating details such as the new 21-inch diameter alloy wheels, with a special gloss black finish, which reveal the blue painted brake calipers of the “M Performance” system.

In addition, it is distinguished by the ‘M60’ badge on the tailgate with a darkened treatment, and another pair of ‘M’s’ found on the wings front, all lacquered in black and with the white outline standing out especially. What is new is the gold finish that runs along the lower edge of the glass surface, starting from the wing mirror arm and integrating into the rear pillar. Inside, there are also no major differences beyond the specific decoration of M and some Multifunction electric front seats that are also standard, and specific to this version.

Under the body, BMW technicians have fine-tuned the chassis of the electric SUV, adding the active rear axle steering and an air suspension with new driving modes for maximum performance. And is that the new BMW iX M60 also has a system of electric all-wheel drive on demand, preferably rear axle operation. Two electric motors will guarantee a maximum power of 590 hp, offering a high maximum autonomy in electric mode. Their data, pending confirmation in just a few days, point to a battery with a net capacity of 111.5 kWh, the most powerful in the German brand’s organ bank, and an acceleration from zero to 100 km / h in just 3.9 seconds.