The OnePlus factory has been underway for some time to create the next generation of the company’s high-end phones, which would be the OnePlus 10 based on the numbering of previous generations. This morning the supposed real photograph of one of them was leaked and now we have here a fairly complete leak of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Or course OnePlus 10 Pro, of course, it is not official information.

As expected, the leak tells us about a mobile phone with a great fast charge for its battery. Nothing more and nothing less than 125W for an internal battery size of 5,000 mAh. So the future OnePlus 10 Pro seems that not only will it give us an autonomy above the average but it will also make us spend a short time next to the plug for recharges. Let’s see what else has been leaked.

This is the OnePlus 10 Pro according to a great leak

According to the leak, the phone will have a 6.7-inch screen with a 20: 9 ratio. Resolution is not mentioned anywhere but we expect it to be at least 2K, based on previous generations of the manufacturer’s Pro models. It is also not indicated which generation of protective glass it will have or the compatibility with different color profiles, but it does indicate that We are told that it will refresh at 120Hz.

Presumably, the touch refresh will also be high, but this data has not transpired. The processor has not leaked either but everyone expects it to be the Snapdragon 898 of Qualcomm that we should see arrive the first days of December. Little is still known about this chip but the leaks so far have told us about ARMv9 architecture, which is not little. And for the memories, from 8GB to 12GB of RAM and from 128GB to 256GB of internal storage. Basically expected.

Another piece of information provided by the leak is that of the dimensions of this future OnePlus 10 Pro. If everything leaked is correct, the phone would be 163 millimeters high, 73.8 millimeters wide, and 8.5 millimeters thick. Although if we count the rear camera module, this thickness would increase to 10.3 millimeters. It does not transcend the weight, but we assume that it will be a phone very close (if not above) to 200 grams.

And as we indicated before, the OnePlus 10 Pro would carry an internal 5,000 mAh battery with fast or ultra fast charging of 125W. With this loading speed we can anticipate that the model would be able to go from 0 to 100 in about 10 minutes, although it will already depend on the manufacturer’s algorithms. No other charging methods are known either, whether the OnePlus 10 Pro will support wireless charging or not, or reverse charging. That will be left for later. And of course, we will have Android and OxygenOS, we will see what versions of each one.

Via | Zouton