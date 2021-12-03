We have been in Fortnite for a long time with Chapter 2 among us. It has been many hours of content, plots, script twists and surprises from the team at Epic Games, But everything comes to an end. It’s time to welcome a new season in just a few days.

Chapter 3 of Fortnite is around the corner and for this the Final event of Chapter 2, which will take place at 10:00 p.m., Spanish time, on December 4. While secrecy remains about what will happen, an ad has appeared on TikTok showing part of what we will see this week.

It seems that the fate of Fortnite’s island is more than clear, while at the end of the clip we can see how the third episode is welcomed. Nevertheless, Hypex, one of the most trusted accounts when it comes to following leaked Fortnite content, has acknowledged that Epic Games has asked it, along with other accounts, to refrain from showing leaks.

That hasn’t stopped more clues from reaching us and not from anywhere. Himself The Rock, actor Dwayne Johnson, has published a promotional video on his Instagram account. It shouldn’t cause much of a stir, if not for the description in the video and the inside of the fridge shown.

Is the reference to The Foundation the key to the text, since it is one of the most mysterious characters in all of Fortnite. It is pointed out that he is the leader of the Seven, a group of unknown origin in the battle royale. Everything indicates that the artist will be in charge of giving voice to the character.

To round off the game, inside the fridge we can see a helmet among the cans, which suspiciously has the same shape as the character in the game. Be that as it may, there are barely two days left for this whole matter to be resolved.