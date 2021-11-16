In addition to revealing that Ruined King: A League of Legends Story and Hextech: Mayhem: A League of Legends Story are on sale today, Riot Forge had more surprises up its sleeve at its event this afternoon, which has led him to present a totally new game that will answer to the name of Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story.

As its name suggests, the couple formed by the little Nunu and the yeti Willump will be the protagonists of this magical adventure for a single player that will be carried out by Tequila Works, creators of RiME, and who has been seen with his first trailer so you can take a look.

It will be a beautiful 3D adventure in which the objective will be to find Nunu’s missing mother. It will especially focus on a narrative component and in solving puzzles while we go through some beautiful settings that will take place in the Freljord, with places never seen before.

Thus we can appreciate that both characters must collaborate side by side to overcome all adversities with an adventure that seems designed for all ages. For example, among the puzzles we have been able to observe that some will be solved by playing Nunu’s flute and Willump will react by dancing if we do it right or he will throw snowballs at us if we do it wrong.

Nunu and Willump’s journey will begin in 2022 when Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story goes on sale in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.