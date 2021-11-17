The conference held by Riot Forge has been full of surprises and new previews of the projects at hand, allowing us to take a look at a new gameplay from CONV / RGENCE: A League of Legends Story, another spin-off from the League of Legends universe.

The game in question was presented a couple of years ago and the protagonism will fall entirely on Ekko, another of the Riot Games MOBA champions that we will control in this 2D action adventure and platformer for a single player and that is developing the company Double Stallion, creators of Speed ​​Brawl.

All the action will take place in the suburbs of Zaun, with the aim of stopping a criminal gang to save the city. Exploration will be essential in environments where we will take advantage of Ekko’s Device Z, allowing him to rewind time at will in order to modify the decisions we make.

This will allow us to go through places in another way if we fail or kill the enemies in other ways if they are putting us in serious trouble. In short, we can control every moment with a character who will not be able to make mistakes. And that will be in 2022 when CONV / RGENCE: A League of Legends Story will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.