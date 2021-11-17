This afternoon Riot Forge has issued a special event that has left us with bombshell and quite unexpected news, because it has announced by surprise that Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, the RPG based on the MOBA from Riot Games, Already on sale!

Airship Syndicate, the creators of Battle Chasers: Nightwar and Darksiders Genesis, are responsible for this title with single player turn-based battles in which the comic illustrator Joe Madureira has also collaborated. In fact, in the new trailer on the occasion of this announcement you can see all these details in its artistic section and its playability.

Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Pyke, Braun, Yasuo and Ahri They will be in charge of forming the group of protagonists that will explore the depths of Runeterra to investigate the mysterious and lethal Black Mist that spreads through the Shadow Isles and threatens to swallow everything. Champions will join forces to fight the Ruin and stop the evil Viego, the Ruined King, from having his way.

If you are one of those who were looking forward to getting hold of Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, you will find it available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. It is also expected to come to PS5 and Xbox Series X / S later, although those who get the current versions will be able to play these new ones for free.





The price of the game is 29.99 euros or 39.99 euros if you opt for its deluxe edition, in which case it contains a pack of Ruin skins for each of the characters, the initial Ruin pack and another series of items. And if you are one of those who are looking for something even more special, then you can choose their collector’s edition for 129.99 euros which includes all the following:

A digital copy of the game

A picture book

An exclusive sketch by Joe Madureira

A vinyl with the soundtrack

A Cloth Map of Bilgewater

A notebook with a pen

A coin

A cup of Stagnant Waters





In addition to all this, those who are made with Ruined King: A League of Legends Story during the first 30 days they will receive in exchange the Manamune sword, a weapon in the game that Yasuo can wield, regardless of the version and edition chosen for it.