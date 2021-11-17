A League of Legends Story launches by surprise on all platforms

Riot Games has released by surprise Ruined King: A League of Legends Story on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The title developed by Airship Syndicate and published by Riot Games is available for € 29.99, also with a deluxe edition € 39.99 totaling the ruin skins for all playable champions (Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke); the Lost and Found Weapon Pack and the Ruin Starter Pack. Additionally, everyone who purchases this launch edition today will receive the Manamune Sword for Yasuo. You can watch the launch trailer celebrating the title’s premiere below:

Known as League of Legends RPG, Ruined King delayed its launch until 2021 and it is that it has been necessary to wait until almost the end of the year to be able to live this first experience for a single player based on the successful saga that now also has a series on Netflix.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story has debuted as a fast-paced turn-based RPG that invites players to set up their own team, controlling a diverse cast of League champions, exploring the bustling town of Bilgewater and the mysterious Islands. de la Sombra, and test the ranks initiative system.

<br>

If players welcome this first A League of Legends Story title along with upcoming projects, Riot Games will build a LoL sub-saga focused on single-player proposals. Of course, the expansion of the saga is a reality, since its games brought together 180 million players in October and everything indicates that the numbers will only increase in the following months.