Along with Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, another of Riot Forge’s great games that went on sale today was Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, another of the Riot Games MOBA spin-offs that in this case it is starring the yordle ziggs.

Taking advantage of its premiere, Riot Forge has published a new video in the form of gameplay of this rhythmic runner which has been developed by Choice Provisions, responsible for the Bit.Trip saga, and in which we will dedicate ourselves to blowing everything up to the rhythm of the music.

Our character will automatically move through the Piltover scenarios while we drop bombs, avoid obstacles, disarm enemies, light fuses that will cause chain reactions and much more in order to unleash absolute chaos. In short, a most curious proposal that aims to make us have fun times.

That said, if you want to get hold of Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, you have it available for Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store for 8.99 euros. Also, it is expected that it will end up landing on the Netflix mobile application soon.